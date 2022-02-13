Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Shares Down 1.3%

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 31,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 74,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60.

Get Group Ten Metals alerts:

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.