GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27.

Several research firms have commented on ECPG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

