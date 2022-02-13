GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $476,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 260.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $10,736,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.
Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
