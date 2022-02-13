GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $445,000 Investment in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.38 million, a PE ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

