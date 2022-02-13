GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $482,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

