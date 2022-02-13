GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EVC opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.