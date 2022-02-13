GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Plexus by 63.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 8.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 185.7% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $1,037,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.