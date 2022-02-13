GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,801,000 after purchasing an additional 744,445 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.92 and its 200-day moving average is $455.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.