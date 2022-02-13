Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 8,373 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

