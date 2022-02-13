Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

