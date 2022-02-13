Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,311 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after buying an additional 319,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

