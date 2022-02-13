Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 140,706 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.