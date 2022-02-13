Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 33,311 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

