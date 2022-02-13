Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 42,705 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $140,429,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.