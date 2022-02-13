Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,942 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.31 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

