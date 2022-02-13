Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

