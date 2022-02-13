Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

