Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $189.32

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.32 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 220.50 ($2.98). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.93), with a volume of 1,562,532 shares trading hands.

GKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £463.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

