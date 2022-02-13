GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GXO Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

