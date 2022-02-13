Head to Head Analysis: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) vs. Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Hologic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hologic $5.63 billion 3.20 $1.87 billion $6.65 10.83

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A Hologic 31.23% 48.46% 22.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hologic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Hologic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Hologic 0 3 8 0 2.73

Hologic has a consensus target price of $85.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Hologic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hologic is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hologic beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery. The Diagnostics segment comprises products used to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The GYN Surgical segment involves the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System, the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, and the Fluent Fluid Management System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the Horizon DXA and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

