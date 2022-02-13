Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Shares Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 972.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,362 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

