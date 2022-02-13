Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 995.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:HSAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.