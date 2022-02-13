Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $133.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $660.23 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $670.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 1,818,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

