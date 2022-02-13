HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.11) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($96.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($108.16) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($88.51) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.68 ($103.08).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €49.72 ($57.15) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($58.60) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($112.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

