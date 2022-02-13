Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HERXF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.