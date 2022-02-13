Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HERXF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.