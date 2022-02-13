Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 168.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Hexcel by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 213,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Hexcel by 162.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

HXL stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.91 and a beta of 1.34. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

