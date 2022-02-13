HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,802 shares of company stock worth $22,954,653. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

