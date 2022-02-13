HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,483 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.