HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

