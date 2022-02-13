HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

