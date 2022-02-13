HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 79,672 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.