HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $44.11 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

