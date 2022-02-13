Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of HGV opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

