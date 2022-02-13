HoDooi (HOD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.19 or 0.06800953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,022.30 or 0.99815990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048837 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.