Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 178,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 205.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

