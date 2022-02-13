Hord (HORD) Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $468,243.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.71 or 0.06812782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.86 or 0.99782666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,701,454 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

