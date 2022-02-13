Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 29,002 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $769,548. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADPT opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

