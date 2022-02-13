Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 834.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

