Horizon Investments LLC Has $28.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

