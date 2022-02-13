Horizon Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

