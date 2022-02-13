Horizon Investments LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 80,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 167.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 44,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 130,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

