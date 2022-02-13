HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Billion

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce $16.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.47 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HPQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,592. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

