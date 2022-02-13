Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

