Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,918,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $336.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.12. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

