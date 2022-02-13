Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $811,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at $61,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $19.70 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,446 shares of company stock worth $3,707,297.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.