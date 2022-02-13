Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $168.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.