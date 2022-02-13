Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OYST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.09.

OYST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

