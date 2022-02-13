Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) versus Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huazhu Group and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bally’s 0 2 5 0 2.71

Huazhu Group currently has a consensus target price of $61.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.29%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $62.29, indicating a potential upside of 72.25%. Given Bally’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Huazhu Group.

Profitability

This table compares Huazhu Group and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group 5.55% 6.09% 1.09% Bally’s 7.14% 5.98% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huazhu Group and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group $1.56 billion 9.34 -$336.00 million $0.32 139.59 Bally’s $372.79 million 5.27 -$5.49 million $1.41 25.65

Bally’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huazhu Group. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bally’s beats Huazhu Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels. The upper midscale hotel brands consists of Crystal Orange, Intercity, Manxin, Mercure, Madison, and Novotel Hotels. The upscale hotel brands refers to Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

