Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Humana were worth $284,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Humana by 2,055.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana stock opened at $423.97 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

