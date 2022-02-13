i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $26.50 at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.50 to $26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 186,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

